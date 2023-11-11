The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Ken Tamplin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Persevere in Passing Down Your Faith
Our efforts may at times look like failures, but that doesn’t mean God has stopped working through us to achieve His purposes.
November 11, 2023
James 1:2-4
Is there someone
with whom you’ve consistently but unsuccessfully tried to share Jesus?
It can be disheartening, but God’s Word encourages us to not grow weary
of doing good (2 Thessalonians 3:13). That’s the third way to pass along
your faith: perseverance.
