BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Ken Tamplin
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 11/11/2023

Persevere in Passing Down Your Faith

Our efforts may at times look like failures, but that doesn’t mean God has stopped working through us to achieve His purposes.

November 11, 2023

James 1:2-4

Is there someone with whom you’ve consistently but unsuccessfully tried to share Jesus? It can be disheartening, but God’s Word encourages us to not grow weary of doing good (2 Thessalonians 3:13). That’s the third way to pass along your faith: perseverance.
Get the intouch app to keep reading @
https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
https://amzn.to/3FTcoMv

Video credit:
KEN TAMPLIN - SHOUT CONCERT ENNEPTAL GERMANY FALL OF 2010 PT 1
Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy
@kentamplin
https://apple.co/3fSJZJP
https://amzn.to/47b0c5W
https://www.youtube.com/@kentamplin

The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godchristchurchrockchristian rockthe rock almightymyles munroeussportsnetworkussportsradiobarren cross
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy