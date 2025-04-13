BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‘Time for terrorists to hide’ – Trump's post
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 5 months ago

‘Time for terrorists to hide’ – Trump's post about 3 hours ago.

Time for the terrorists to hide, but it won’t do them any good. Our Warfighters, the Greatest the World has ever seen, will find them, and bring them to swift Justice. I just got rid of Joe Biden’s dangerous red tape, and empowered our Warfighters, once again, just like I did against our fight with ISIS, who were completely obliterated in three weeks under General Daniel Caine, our new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. We will support the Somali People, who should not allow the Houthis to embed (which they are trying to do!), to end terrorism, and bring prosperity to their Country.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114332342610034728

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
