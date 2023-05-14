P.7 Encourage certain ‘weeds’ (Chickweed): you may be eating them to survive MVI_1652

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are often plants that appear in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some of them are sources of food and medicine. Chickweed, Stellaria media,
comes up every winter without me ever having intentionally planted it in my yard, and it is nutritious and delicious, and has been long used for iron-deficiency anaemia and bronchitis. I let it set seed wherever I can let it do its own thing. Sometimes I have to pull it away from smothering other crops, or even pull it out, however, enough sets seed to come up in big numbers every autumn.