© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100% Proof! That Their Radar Systems are Controlling Our Storms!
Since I am being Shadow banned on every Platform, I am now going to take the gloves completely off! Get ready for even more detailed videos of their operations coming soon!🆘
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos