May 14, 2023
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the foundation of God's word and the importance of staying in a relationship with Jesus. Follow the Holy Spirit in all things; do your best to keep the garbage of this world from getting in you. Being in a relationship means you need to stay faithful, don't cheat on God with sin!
"Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity." 2 Timothy 2:19