The God Who Continues To Be With Us (Matthew 1) Sabbath School Lesson Study Group w/ Chris Bailey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus reveals God’s persistence for us, even after we sin!
► Visit our WEBSITE: http://www.changeministry.org
► For prayer or baptism, contact Chris: [email protected]
visit https://www.changeministry.org/contact.html
► Visit our other video CHANNELS:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/changeministry
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UClG_rt3HjsPXS6EXfMGOrXg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/changeministry
► SHOP our Amazon Health Store:
https://www.changeministry.org/health.html
Sabbath School Study Group (SSSG) is posted daily Monday-Friday.
Subscribe for instant updates of all our studies and grow Learning is
the means to an end; not an end to itself!
► PROPHECY PAGE: https://www.changeministry.org/the-highway-home.html
► Digital copies of this quarter’s lesson: https://www.sabbath.school/