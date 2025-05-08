The Backfires’ Matt Walter - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 567

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Matt Walter, bassist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2a26DO
Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGKrQg
Electro-Harmonix Nano Bass Big Muff Pi Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOeWMK
Boss OC-3 Super Octave Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jF5MUl
ZVEX Effects Wooly Mammoth Vexter Fuzz Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/xLOKg5
SansAmp Bass Driver DI - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj09MA
Ampeg SVT Classic Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raRKmR
Ampeg 4x10 Cab - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOVKrN
Fender Precision Bass (Fiesta Red) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKgLMY
Fender Jazz Bass (Olympic White) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLOKgv
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 30, 2025
Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:24 Pedalboard
02:44 Amp & Cabinet
04:13 Bass Guitars
06:19 Picks
