Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!
14 views • 8 months ago

SkyQuest Technology's New Report Reveals Global Nanotechnology Market to Reach USD 53.51 Billion by 2031 https://www.gophotonics.com/news/details/7000-skyquest-technology-s-new-report-reveals-global-nanotechnology-market-to-reach-usd-53-51-billion-by-2031

.

U.S. Nanomedicine Market Size to Hit USD 279.69 Billion by 2033 - BioSpace https://www.biospace.com/u-s-nanomedicine-market-size-to-hit-usd-279-69-billion-by-2033#:~:text=The%20global%20nanomedicine%20market%20size,11.58%25%20from%202024%20to%202033

.

Nanosensors Market Size to Hit USD 1,712.89 Million by 2033 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/nanosensors-market#:~:text=Table%20of%20Content-,Nanosensors%20Market%20Size%20and%20Manufacturers,8.35%25%20from%202024%20to%202033

.

Internet of Nano Things Market Size & Share Analysis | 2032 https://www.imarcgroup.com/internet-of-nano-things-market

.

Body Area Network Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis 2032 https://www.factmr.com/report/body-area-network-market

.

6G Market Size | USD 57.55 Bn by 2034 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/6g-market#:~:text=The%20global%206G%20market%20size,24%25%20from%202024%20to%202034

.

ITU Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx

.

ITU Special issue on THz communications https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/003/Pages/default.aspx

.

Optogenetics Market Size USD 101.90 Billion by 2030 https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/optogenetics-market-1325#:~:text=Global%20Optogenetics%20market%20is%20valued,forecast%20period%2C%202022%E2%80%932028

.

Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html

