BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mar 18, 2024 - Bloodbath Hoax: News Media Knowingly Lied About President Trump’s Remarks
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 03/18/2024

Hundreds of millions of people around the world were shocked over the weekend by newspaper headlines and television news reports that former President Donald Trump warned there will be a bloodbath in America if he is not elected in 2024. Anybody who saw the headlines or heard the TV or radio news reports immediately imagined that Mr. Trump was calling for revolution in the streets if he fails to beat Joe Biden in November. It turned out to be a massive news media hoax.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/18/2024

Keywords
trumpbloodbath hoaxnews media knowingly lied about president trumppresident trumps remarks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy