Senator Ron Johnson: "The debate we should be having is how to secure our border...."

The debate we should be having right now is “what do we need to do to secure our border and keep Americans safe,” NOT “how do we get money to secure Ukraine’s border?"
We could’ve done both and come to an agreement, but Republican leadership pretty well took that off the table from the start.
So instead of a secure border, Democrats get political cover, Ukraine gets border security, and Americans get another dose of betrayal by political elites.