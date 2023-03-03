© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intelligence Expert Brian O'Shea on How the CCP Positioned Itself to Manipulate the COVID Narrative
"It's covert influence at a global scale...Take Twitter for example...Fei-Fei Li used to be the AI person for the CCP and was the COO at Twitter."
https://rumble.com/v2bkjru-intelligence-expert-brian-oshea-on-how-the-ccp-positioned-itself-to-manipul.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1631647547805556743