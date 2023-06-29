Stop Feeding the Beast System and Watch All This Crap End Very Quickly!

STOP FEEDING THEM YOUR MONEY and Watch All This Crap Come to an End 8:49

00:00 Intro -They need our consent to survive

00:21 Traveling abroad in a post 2020 world

03:26 Years ago world govt. formed and began putting their tentacles in everything

06:10 Louisiana takes control of its sovereignty

08:49 Be convicted (Put your money where your mouth is)

12:05 The "one-world govt." established 25 years ago

12:47 Bitcoin ETFs not what you think - (trojan horse)

