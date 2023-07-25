Michael Rood Unitarian ministry heresy, Taylor Stewart and Darkijah ben Jehovah - Unitarianism VS Trinity with a Twist. [Full length]

I might be more a preacher then a debater.... 10 minutes in it begins, took me some time to figure it out and make it work. I think Taylor has deleted it and I had it, so here it is in its full length although he cuts me off and then others talks.Michael Roods ministry sadly became totally infected with Unitarianism after he became severely ill, I have been banned from both their Facebook group and their 2 chat channels where they pride them self of leading people away from the Divinity of Christ being God Almighty Jehovah sent by his Father from the Heavens.

If anyone wanna see what Michael Rood really believes check his video to verify who the liars really are : The Messiah Dilemma, How can the Messiah be the Son of David and yet Davids Lord by Michael Rood.



The Twist I was mentioning is in regards of the Children of Jehovah who has passed from death to everlasting life being in the Living Gods. They in us and we in Them, the family, Brothers and Sisters in Christ.

Rough model can be found here: http://JesusGod-Pope666.info/trinitytwist.php



I sadly don't have the date of this, but it was not long after Michael Rood became serious sick and the Unitarian Heresy sprang forth in full force. 1 or 2 years ago or so.

6. For all men, the just as well as the unjust, shall be brought before God the Word: for to him hath the Father committed all judgment : and he, in order to fulfill the will of his Father, shall come as Judge, whom we call Christ. - Josephus first century historian and Jew - adopted as a Roman citizen



