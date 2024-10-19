(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Drew Demi: I also heard the reason why they're striking at the ports is because they can hear children in the containers, and they want to know why they can hear children.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's also true here in California in 2020 2021, you know Pastor Dave Bryan up at Glad Tidings church in Northern California, they were rescuing cargo ships full of children they were trafficking over here, you know, in 2019 in 2020 and the heroes the churches are out there rescuing these children. And again, that's the God in all of this. When humanity steps up, they're like, you don't want to be messing with these kids anymore. So now the families appreciate that they shot their kids.

Charlie Ward Insiders Club with Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ijf4p-dont-let-them-poison-you-to-death-with-dr-judy-mikovits-.-aul-brooker-and-d.html\