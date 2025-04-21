🚨KLAUS SCHWAB RESIGNS - Exposing Klaus Schwab's GLOBALIST AGENDA - same day as Pope dies, April 21, 2025

He resigned today, immediately, confirmed. Not more known, will update. This video isn't about his resignation. Link is at the bottom, Reuter's article announcing his resignation. They were one of the first: Cynthia

Klaus Schwab Steps Down as World Economic Forum Chair

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, will step down as chair of the WEF board of trustees with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Geneva-based institution on Monday.

Video Description as follows

🚨EXPOSING KLAUS SCHWAB'S GLOBALIST AGENDA

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is where global elites make decisions that affect everyone, without democratic oversight.

Now, its ex-chair Klaus Schwab is at the center of the ‘Great Reset’ — an initiative launched in 2020 to tackle the COVID-19 economic fallout.

In reality, it’s a cover-up for a massive restructuring of the global economy to benefit the ultra-wealthy👇

🔎 The Elite Takeover

Schwab’s “stakeholder capitalism” is code for corporate dominance disguised as fairness. Big corporations get the power (https://t.me/SputnikInt/50119), while the rest of us are left fighting over scraps.

⚠️ Social Engineering

Schwab envisions a new social order where elites control technological infrastructure, including AI, surveillance, and data.

This may result in greater surveillance, loss of privacy, and a more controlled society:

▪️Smart cities: to track everything you do

▪️Universal Basic Income (UBI): to keep you docile & dependent on the state

▪️Automation: to replace jobs, leaving millions unemployed & vulnerable

❗️Global Ideas Over National Sovereignty

Schwab’s ideas foster a system where decisions are made by unelected global elites.

National interests are subordinated to international interests, leaving the general population with limited control over policies that directly affect their lives.

Adding article, resignation:

Davos gathering founder Klaus Schwab quits as World Economic Forum chair

https://www.reuters.com/business/davos-meeting-founder-klaus-schwab-steps-down-world-economic-forum-chair-2025-04-21/

