KEVIN J. JOHNSTON ORGANIZED THE OTTAWA TRUCKERS CONVOY OF 2022?

Rick Walker, former CTV "Journalist" (Liar) has stated publicly that he is aware that I, Kevin J. Johnston and my team of Derek Storie, Ed Jamnisek and Stefanos Karatopis organized the internationally renowned and loved trucker's convoy.

He check NONE of his sources, otherwise, he would have known that Derek was in Calgary and I was IN MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON for telling you the truth about the FAKE P A N D E M I C !

Canada locks up conservative journalists, and PAYS OFF deflectors like Rick Walker.

Careful who you listen to!

www.FreedomReport.ca