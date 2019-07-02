Day 2 of Vacation - July 2, 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shopping at Makro for lots of goodies that we cannot buy in North America. Also picking up more of our dish collection. Willem and Anneke showing off their dance moves. We ate at Brams Gourmet Frites, which were delicious!
