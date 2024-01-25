President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Confirms mRNA Vaccines Are Gene Therapy Technology
Stefan Oelrich: "Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: If we had surveyed two years ago in the public: ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate.”
How Gene Editing is Changing our Lives | Michael Böttcher
https://youtu.be/oj1DjNPO7Hg?si=DzpDD26oqMA_Ex_J
#mRNA
#CRISPR
#GeneEditing
#GeneTherapy
#NanoTech
#Transhumanism
#TheGreatReset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.