Mobile Hack to stay Connected during Cell Outages
Concerned for Truth
Concerned for Truth
222 views • 7 months ago

IOS 18 Upgrade Required

You now have access to turning OFF cellular data and using a satellite in order to connect with loved ones, reach out for help or roadside assistance

HOW TO ACCESS:
Settings ➡️ Apps ➡️ Messages ➡️ Satellite Connection Demo ➡️ Follow Prompt

WHO CAN GET IT:
iPhone users that have that an iPhone 11 or greater. You have to update your phone

Apple was right when they said this upgrade truly allows people to stay connected

Credit to original creator:  @the.weekend.wanders on Instagram

Reposting for visibility - Concerned for Truth


Keywords
cell phone satellelite hackextended cell phone coverageemergency cell covereage
