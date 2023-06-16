REAL TALK WITH ME DURING 🌪 SIREN / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD / GET READY NOW / EARTH HIT BY GALACTIC WAVES / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





June 15, 2023





SOME REAL SERIOUS TALK WITH ME DURING A TORNADO SIREN (TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN CLOSE TO ME NOT LONG AFTER MAKING THIS VIDEO)/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS EXTREMELY CLOSE NOW/GET READY NOW SPIRITUALLY BY ACCEPTING JESUS (YESHUA) AS LORD AND LOVE+FORGIVE ANOTHER AS GOD COMMANDED YOU TO/EARTH HIT FROM ITS BACKSIDE AGAIN BY GALACTIC COSMIC WAVES OF RADIATION FROM 1 OF 2 GAMMA RAY BURSTS ( STAR EXPLOSIONS) THAT INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WARNED OF/THEY ARE OPENLY MOCKING CHRISTIANS-SIGN IN NYC FROM THE DIABLO GAME SHOWING A DEMON+666 SAYS "WELCOME TO NEW YORK CITY" / PLEASE COME TO CHRIST WHILE YOU CAN-TIME IS ABOUT UP/ READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 6/15/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. First off I want to say I am sorry if the phone shakey at points of my video. I started getting a horrible panic attack as the radiation waves hitting earth mess my heart up bad mixed with my daily stress so heads up and due to me being on the garage floor that's hard and cold trying to do a video so my apologies if my phone recording isnt professional as some perfectionists wish loll. In todays video the video will again start off with real talk from me to you all discussing Biblical prophecy occurring and showing some planet x system evidence like the blood red cloud a man caught in the night sky with pulses or flashes of lightning/plasma as certain planet x system bodies when passing earth they create even from a far distance their own blood red or fiery orange or yellow or fiery looking even pink and purple cloud forms or what I call atmospheric cloud Tails that touch close to the ground as when certain bodies are passing far from earth they still are close enough to create different things and effect different things on earth and in the planet and in the ionosphere and atmosphere. You'll see earth today getting slammed by 1 of 2 or the two separate pulses of galactic and cosmic radiation red band waves coming in from 2 stars that exploded in space as one for sure is a gamma ray burst ( star that exploded thousands of years ago that started hitting backside of earth a few years ago after planet x system insider mike from around the world warned of on pastor paul begley YouTube channel. And a second star exploded months back that started recently sending galactic waves of cosmic radiation coming from behind the suns direction which hit the back of the sun not long ago causing a massive shockwave of energy to blow off the sun making a halo CME ( coronal mass ejection and glad the solar hole on the sun wasn't earth facing that day or as experts said our grid technology Wise would have been fried and thousands more waves are coming from the back of the sun not including the pulses like I'll show in this video hitting BACKSIDE of earth meaning more quakes in diverse places as is occurring as christ said would occur before his second coming, and bigger quakes as 2 Huge ones just hit in the past 24 hours. One of 7.0 plus size in around papa new Guinea and around it also in the Philippines as showed yesterday a 6.2-6.6 quake just hit there shaking their country up. It'll only get worse and fast. Stay hydrated daily because the radiation hitting earth takes away appetite and takes thirst away causing dehydration plus blood pressure and heart issues so stay hydrated. You'll see in new York city not only are the elites openly showing you you're in the last hours/ end times but it's like they are openly mocking Christians. Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Credited video footage BELOW-

ChaosMoogle/ fiery red cloud in night sky from a planet x system body passing earth- • Fun Sky UFO #alie... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RWhg19l_V6c





