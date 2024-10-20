UK Labour Campaigning For Harris - Silent Prayer Criminalized - NWO Panic - World News 10/20/24

World News Report: UK Labour is accused of election interference as they send 100 staff to the United States to help Harris campaign in swing states. What happened to Russia, Russia, Russia? The left loves tolerance, right? Then why is silent prayer now being criminalized in the UK? Germany's Christine Anderson and Neil Oliver join to discuss how the New World Order is in full-blown panic mode and we're here for it. And we have Artur Pawloski and his son, preaching no compromise. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-labour-campaigning-for-harris/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%