Should I Create A High Ticket Course Or A Membership Program?

Us business people can be so reductionist at times.
- Twitter or Threads?
- Facebook Ads or Google Ads?
- Clickfunnels or Systeme.io?
And now: high ticket or memberships?
Why not BOTH?
Look at how national militaries make decisions. They don't get so reductionist as to be "Navy or Army," "submarines or fighter jets."
Wherever possible, the strongest, most capable militaries willingly make bets on them ALL.
======
Get more customers for your coaching or consulting business using my SOLOPRENEUR PROFIT MACHINES system.
Learn how in my Renegade #Solopreneur Profits Bootcamp:
https://bootcamp.towersofzeyron.com/bootcamp
Check out my book, “Unleash The Ninja Version Of Yourself”:
https://towersofzeyron.com/unleash-the-ninja-version-of-your-self/
Sell out your courses, around the clock with The Incredible Yearlong Profits Funnel. Join waitlist here:
https://towersofzeyron.com/the-incredible-yearlong-profits-funnel/
Genuinely Helpful Expert Webinars can help you sell a lot more of your high ticket program. Join the waitlist here:
https://towersofzeyron.com/genuinely-helpful-expert-webinars/
Join my weekly free training webinars:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coach-consultant-get-more-clients-webinar-series-tickets-758419712777?aff=oddtdtcreator
---
1-on-1 Business Growth Consulting: I do some 1 on 1 consulting on Upwork, but hours are limited.
Start a project and send me an invite here:
https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0116d179e8ef3d382e?viewMode=1
---
For motivation and marketing insights:
**Join me on Facebook where I share marketing and other advice in the Renegade Billionaires group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/towersofzeyron
Subscribe and follow the adventure on my YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOmudyy8gbF6IiVgJ9QF7jQ?subscribe=1
You can also follow me on:
Medium - https://generaltomahawk.medium.com/about
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ten-mutunhire-2b641612/
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@renegadebillionaire
VK
Minds
https://www.minds.com/towersofzeyron/
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@towersofzeyron:8
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/towersofzeyron/
Gab
https://gab.com/towersofzeyron
https://www.instagram.com/towersofzeyron/
https://twitter.com/towersofzeyron
Anchor.fm
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/towersofzeyron
Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-renegade-billionaire-vlog-my-journey
Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/towersofzeyron
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/towersofzeyron
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/towersofzeyron
RenegadeBillionaireForum
https://renegadebillionaireforum.com/
Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/towersofzeyron
Substack
https://towersofzeyron.substack.com/
Mastodon
https://masto.nu/@towersofzeyron
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.