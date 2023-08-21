Illinois Zoo Welcomes Birth of Critically Endangered Baby Antelope

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 21, 2023
PRECIOUS! An Illinois zoo welcomed a critically endangered antelope calf on August 8. Weighing in at 15 pounds, this male calf marks the third successful addition to the addax family at Brookfield Zoo in just over a year.
