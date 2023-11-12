BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do Not Comply
1677 views • 11/12/2023

Digital Wallets & Central Bank Digital Currencies

* This is about Europe, but it’s coming to America.

* The Fed is actively working on the very same thing — and the [Bidan] administration wants it.

* This has broad implications.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | No More Cash In Europe! The Digital Wallet Is Almost Here (9 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/LVzme7ffSaQ

freedomlibertypolice stateprivacyfiat currencyfederal reserveglobalismtyrannybig brotheruniversal basic incometotalitarianismcashless societynon-compliancebanksterdigital currencycentral bankdefiancecatherine austin fittsdigital iddigital walletcbdcdigital passportclayton morrisnatali morrisrob roos
