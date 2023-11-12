Do Not Comply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital Wallets & Central Bank Digital Currencies
* This is about Europe, but it’s coming to America.
* The Fed is actively working on the very same thing — and the [Bidan] administration wants it.
* This has broad implications.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | No More Cash In Europe! The Digital Wallet Is Almost Here (9 November 2023)