Red Pill Nation Hangout #422
1. 8:25 Joe Biden ratified the 28th Amendment "The Equal Rights Amendment"
2. the Supreme Court AP upholds 39:17 Tik Tok Ban will be shut down by the start of the show
3. 52:15 Woke Doctor Disfigures Wheelchair-Bound Autistic Girl For Clout
4. 1:08:34 Trump Announces Israel/Palestine ceasefire.
5. 1:30:07 Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refuses to cooperate with Liberal counter plan against Trumps tariffs
6. 2:00:13 A) Woke Cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested on Child Pornography charges
B) Woke Feminist author (And Hypocrite) Neil Gaiman facing multiple accusations of sexual assault
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
