"THE GOLDEN AGE OF REFINEMENT" - SUBMITTING TO THE PROCESS OF THE LORD [PRAYER CALL MARCH 13, 2025]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
6 months ago

TODAY'S VIDEO: A free prayer providing context about the work of the blood and sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the refiner's fire of God. THE FIRE OF REFINEMENT IS NOT EASY NOR IS IT MEANT TO BE EASY. Warfare by definition is not easy, but what makes it harder is presumption of a higher office & station than we're able to stand at. What are the rules of engagement, are you familiar with them?


YOU CANNOT GET ANY MORE TERRITORY THAN YOU ARE ABLE OR WILLING TO MAINTAIN.


YOU CANNOT HOLD ANY HIGHER OFFICE THAN YOU ARE WORTHY OF.


YOU CANNOT BE PROMOTED WITHOUT COMPLETING THE LAST STAGE YOU WERE TESTED AT.


IF YOU BUILD POORLY YOU WILL BE SENT BACK TO THE BEGINNING TO BUILD BETTER.


IF YOU BUILD WELL HOLD YOUR POSITION AND YOU WILL BE PROMOTED.


PROMOTION, HIGHER OFFICE, AND ALL "BETTER THINGS" COME AT A COST. PAY IT.


GOD IS THE ONE SETTING THE COURSE, THE PACE, AND THE TESTS IN JESUS NAME.


REFINEMENT IS WHAT MAKES YOU FIT TO COMMAND MORE TERRITORY AND HAVE MORE.


PROCESSING IS WHAT MAKES YOU STRONG ENOUGH TO DO MORE, FOR YOU & FOR OTHERS.


biblegodholy spiritjesus christchristjesusword of godtruthprophecywarfareend timeslast daysson of godpromotionyahgod almightythe lordblood of jesuslord jesus christterritoryrefinementfire of godtmvpbsacrifice of jesushigher office
