Russian UAV operators from the Zapad Group of Forces are actively using various reconnaissance and attack drones, continuing to inflict losses on Ukrainian military equipment, this time burning their tanks in battles near #Kupyansk in #Kharkov region. In the past two days, the Russian Defense Ministry has shared footage showing UAV teams from Zapad Group units taking more advantageous lines and positions, detecting and reducing the presence of Kievan troops' tanks with their destruction. This time, in the footage from January 25, 2025, a camouflaged Ukrainian T-72 tank was identified in the thicket of trees, preparing to attack Russian troops. The UAV team immediately flew the FPV drone and with its precision strike hit the front of the tank. The tank slowly caught fire, and apparently caused an explosion with smoke rising as in a snapshot from a distance.

In the footage by the Defense Ministry on January 24, the light of fire illuminates one of the settlements in Kharkov region near Donetsk border, due to the fire of another Ukrainian tank. Zapad Group UAV operators destroyed the enemy T-64 tank after it was identified as parked on a road in the fields. Video footage shows a powerful explosion caused by the Russian drone impact. It seems that the Ukrainian crew eliminated, as there were no signs that they jumped out until the tank was completely burned out. Due to the soldiers efforts by the UAV unit of the Zapad Group of Forces, who also destroyed another Kiev equipment with fire besides both of the tanks, this step will open up some possibilities for Russian forces to gain a foothold in the Kupyansk city in the near future.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/