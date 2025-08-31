CONFESSION OF ₪ AN EX-IDF SOLDIER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF soldiers are committing suicide at high rates, young men and women wracked with guilt at what their gov't has asked them to do in Gaza.
Here's an ex-IDF soldier using dark sarcasm to express her own horror.
There are human casualties on both sides of this war -- casualties of the body, but also of the soul, the mind, the heart.
Source: https://peertube.fourangrydachshunds.nohost.me/w/qhM7dGVB99raBPuwUqz1Na