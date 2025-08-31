CONFESSION OF ₪ AN EX-IDF SOLDIER

⁣IDF soldiers are committing suicide at high rates, young men and women wracked with guilt at what their gov't has asked them to do in Gaza.





Here's an ex-IDF soldier using dark sarcasm to express her own horror.





There are human casualties on both sides of this war -- casualties of the body, but also of the soul, the mind, the heart.





Source: https://peertube.fourangrydachshunds.nohost.me/w/qhM7dGVB99raBPuwUqz1Na