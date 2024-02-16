Recent days were marked by another escalation in the rear strikes by both Russian and Ukrainian military.

The escalation began on February 13, when Russian precision strikes with Iskander missiles and other artillery systems struck the training ground in the town of Selidovo in the DPR. The settlement is an important Ukrainian logistics hub used for the transfer of military reserves to the Donetsk frontlines. At the moment of the Russian attack, there were reportedly about 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen in the area, who had joint training before their journey to the cauldron in Avdeevka. As a result of several waves of strikes, the Ukrainian army suffered colossal one-time losses in military personnel.

This is confirmed by the large number of ambulances and security forces on the spot, the blockade of the routs to the town and efforts of Kiev authorities to hide any information.

More Russian strikes hit the hospital where the wounded were taken in Selidovo parking of Ukrainian military equipment was destroyed in the village of Tsukrino located nearby. Strategically important military facilities were struck in the Kupyansk, Sllavyansk and Kramatorsk regions.

Kiev traditionally tried its best to hide the truth. The Ukrainian military command would never admit its guilt in deaths of hundreds of servicemen pulled together near the frontlines. That’s why the new commander-in-chief, whose reputation was again put in danger, prohibited to share any information about the attack in Selidovo. Thus, hours after the attack Ukrainian media were ordered to report fake attack on civilians. This lie was largely spread by the international MSM. Only Ukrainian servicemen in their groups on the social networks mourned their dead comrades, lamenting the incompetence of their command.

As it was expected, Kiev launched retaliation strikes in an attempt to hide the reports about its defeat in Selidovo. On the night of February 14, nine Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted in the Russian rear regions, including six of them that targeted the Crimean Bridge. The drone strikes were aimed to distract Russian forces, while the main attack took place in the sea. Several Ukrainian unmanned boats hit Russian large landing ship near the southern Crimean coast. The recently announced Group 13 of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kiev claimed another victory, which hided its losses on the battlefields; but the joy did not last long. On the night of February 15, Russian forces launched massive retaliation strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial facilities throughout the country. The combined attack of Russian drones and missiles destroyed targets in the eastern, central and western regions of Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev. Military airfields, workshops of the drones production, facilities used for accommodation of the military personnel and areas of deployment for Ukrainian units were hit.

Mirrored - South Front