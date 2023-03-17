317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presentation by Mark Steele. It follows with a Q&A follow-up:
324) Mark Steele and Claire Edwards: follow-up to WEF digital/electrical endgame: https://www.brighteon.com/82cb1bbc-216a-4261-9de3-abb85a912122
Tinnitus and cell phones: the role of electromagnetic radiofrequency radiation: https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S1808869415001639 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26602000/
Letter to editor: http://www.bjorl.org/en-pdf-S1808869416000161
Genetically magnetic control of neural system via TRPV4 activation with magnetic nanoparticles: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013221001122 | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nantod.2021.101187
Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3 | https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3.pdf
Imagery:
NASA site: https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2915/the-atmosphere-getting-a-handle-on-carbon-dioxide/
Websites:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
https://smombiegate.org/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua