Tech CEO Exposes the Diabolical Plan to ENSLAVE Us Through Smartphones
1747 views • 2 months ago
Former Big Tech engineer Hakeem Anwar joins me to expose how smartphones have become the foundation of a global surveillance state. From government contracts with Palantir to forced software updates, remote-access smart meters, and real-time data tracking, the conversation explores how everyday technology is being used to monitor, manipulate, and control society. They also discuss the rise of centralized digital platforms, the hidden costs of convenience, and what it means to reclaim privacy in a technocratic age.Show more
Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp
