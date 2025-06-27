Tech CEO Exposes the Diabolical Plan to ENSLAVE Us Through Smartphones





Former Big Tech engineer Hakeem Anwar joins me to expose how smartphones have become the foundation of a global surveillance state. From government contracts with Palantir to forced software updates, remote-access smart meters, and real-time data tracking, the conversation explores how everyday technology is being used to monitor, manipulate, and control society. They also discuss the rise of centralized digital platforms, the hidden costs of convenience, and what it means to reclaim privacy in a technocratic age.Show more



To learn more visit https://abovephone.com/ and use promo code SETH to save.



To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906



Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp



Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!



To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.



D.C. politicians are trying to kill American energy tax credits. Gutting these credits = a win for China. Keeping them = win for America. [LINE BREAK] Jobs. Manufacturing. Energy dominance. @realDonaldTrump needs to KEEP these credits and put America first. @built4america is fighting back



For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.



Show less



