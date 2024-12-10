🕵️‍♂️ UnitedHealthcare & Pelosi 🤝, Trump on Vaccine Injuries 💉, and Medications vs. Gut Health 🧬 🌟

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🌟 Naturally Inspired Radio Show Recap 🌟

🎙️ Join Tammy on this powerful episode packed with insights, connections, and natural health revelations! Here's what you missed:





1️⃣ 💼 UnitedHealthcare & Politics A deep dive into UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's connection to Nancy Pelosi—what does this mean for health policies? 🤔





2️⃣ 🗣️ Trump on MSNBC Donald Trump shares why RFK Jr. must dig deeper into vaccine safety and their potential link to childhood health issues. 📣





3️⃣ 🎥 Media Manipulation Exposed How mainstream media sets traps to twist narratives—don't fall for it! 🕵️‍♀️





4️⃣ 🌊 The Truth About Chlorine Dioxide Breaking down what it is and how it’s helping people. Is this the solution you've been looking for? 🌟





5️⃣ 🧬 Gut Health with Gabe Dough Special guest Gabe Dough uncovers how medications impact your gut microbiome and overall health. You don’t want to miss this gut-level truth! 🍎





6️⃣ 🌻 Naturally Inspired Moment "Don’t chase things—attract them. What are YOU missing?" A thought-provoking moment to inspire your journey. 🌞





✨ Catch us live Monday - Friday, 3-5 PM (MDT) on 1360 KHNC in Colorado, Listen Live or Later on NaturallyInspiredRadio.com or download Simple Radio app and search for Naturally Inspired Radio





➡️ Stay naturally inspired, stay informed. 🌿





———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

HealthTruth, NaturallyInspired, GutHealthMatters, ChlorineDioxide, MediaManipulation, VaccineAwareness, NaturalWellness, PelosiConnection, RFKJr, TrumpOnMSNBC, MicrobiomeHealth, HealthFreedom, StayInspired, HolisticLiving, AlternativeMedicine, GutHealing, HealthMatters, RadioTalkShow, InspirationDaily, WellnessJourney





#HealthTruth #NaturallyInspired #GutHealthMatters #ChlorineDioxide #MediaManipulation #VaccineAwareness #NaturalWellness #PelosiConnection #RFKJr #TrumpOnMSNBC #MicrobiomeHealth #HealthFreedom #StayInspired #HolisticLiving #AlternativeMedicine #GutHealing #HealthMatters #RadioTalkShow #InspirationDaily #WellnessJourney





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



