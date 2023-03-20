⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1500 (20 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (20 March 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 55 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery hit enemy manpower and hardware close to Yampolovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost over 100 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, three pick-up trucks, one motor vehicle, and one Msta-B howitzer.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces and artillery annihilated over 245 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one Msta-B howitzer close to Semenovka, Petrovskoye, and Tonenkoye.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Total losses of the enemy in the past 24 hours in these directions have amounted to over 50 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops neutralised up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces (Troops) have engaged 82 artillery units at fire positions, manpower, and military hardware of the enemy in 112 areas in the past 24 hours.





💥 Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force close Kolesnikovka (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence systems have engaged five HIMARS projectiles and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.





◽️ Moreover, seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Ploshchanka, Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 402 airplanes and 223 helicopters, 3,471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,355 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,070 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,395 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,027 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.