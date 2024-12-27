ISRAEL'S MIDDLE EAST TAKEOVER! - Netanyahu To Face Execution By Iran? - From Syria To Russia! - WW3

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued takeover of the Middle East by Israel as they wage false flag attacks and coups in order to force their "Greater Israel Project" unto the world.

The recent coup that overthrew Bashar al Assad in Syria was without a shadow of a doubt perpetrated by Israel and the United States.

HTS which is armed and funded by Israel and the US is now calling for an end to Palestine and they've been receiving weapons and drones from UKRAINE!

The US is doubling troops in the region as Israel pummels Damascus. The UK is also acknowledging involvement.

Iran is putting a death sentence for Netanyahu on the table for genocide and war crimes with the ICCJ though it's unlikely any time soon.

Israel is getting ready to strike Iranian nuclear sites which would bring in Russia and China, Iran's top allies.

Meanwhile, Russia is shooting down US made F-16s in Ukraine as the US and UK continue to arm Ukraine with long range ballistic missiles.

The recent Azerbaijan plane crash in Kazakhstan is being blamed on Russia.

It's clear that World War 3 is going ahead as designed.





World Alternative Media

2024