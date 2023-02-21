Revisiting the Firmament

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 18th, 2018
Pastor Dean continues to revisit the subject of creation and the nonsense going on in the world concerning "space." God's Word is clear, but yet many continue to believe the lies of men like Elon Musk instead of God. Today, we will revisit the nature of the firmament and some revelation from the paleo-Hebrew concerning the nature of the firmament.