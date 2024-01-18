Russia Destroyed Decision-Making Centers In Odessa and Kharkiv┃Avdiivka Noose Is Tightening

The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka is worsening by the hour. Today, on January 17, the commander of the Tavria group, General Alexander Tarnavsky, officially announced that the Russian army had switched to active offensive operations in the Avdiivka direction. According to him, the Russians have significantly increased the number of offensive actions in the southeast and north of Avdiivka. Moreover, the active work of Russian combat aviation in this direction of the front has not stopped for the last 48 hours. According to General Tarnavsky, on January 17, more than 40 sorties of Russian combat aircraft and about 60 attempts of offensive actions by Russian tank units were recorded.................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN