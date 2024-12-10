



In this podcast, Scott breaks down Satan’s macro/esoteric strategy, which God revealed in Revelation 13. After this review, he drills down the long-term micro/exoteric strategies he uses to set the hook to trap us into the control grid for our souls.Show more



This recording shares many details that are intended to help our audience not to be deceived.



------------



Links for this episode:



PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/o0hj0x6tppda1aqp01frc/Satan-controls-both-sides.pptx?rlkey=am83vmmdhju3zkq5ar2nfx8zd&st=326dsrsa&dl=0



TaNaK / Old Testament https://bibleproject.com/explore/video/old-testament-tanak/?utm_source=web_social_share&medium=shared_video



An Inconvenient Duality: When Darkness Masquerades As Light https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj9_fcBmi68&t=602s



LIVE: Trump's Plan to "SHATTER THE DEEP STATE" Revealed! https://rumble.com/v5mxr3z--live-inside-trumps-radical-agenda-to-transform-america.html



Dave Hunt - A Woman Rides The Beast 1993 Pre-Book Lecture https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1CZAt3T6tA



PROPHECY & POLITICS "Biblical Endgame" w/ Jamie Walden & Christopher Brock https://www.youtube.com/live/aMBYZpqvoN4



God Tests Us to Free Us From All Self-Confidence — Santosh Poonen — October 20, 2024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnHlU7amw00



Max Igan - Riku Suoraan Interview - 11/12/24 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4ureyN8OaFw



New Testament Overview https://bibleproject.com/explore/video/new-testament-overview/



------------



Medical Murder series: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction



Four views of Revelation: https://rumble.com/v5qf9bt-revelation-the-four-views-with-bible-teacher-steve-gregg.html



The Matrix Revealed Series:



Part 1: ‘The Plan to Take Down the Satanic Cabal Was Written By the Satanic Cabal’: https://rumble.com/v4hp42e-the-matrix-revealed.html.



Part 2a: ‘Peeling Back the Layers – Exoteric Deceptions’: https://rumble.com/v4njy1k-the-matrix-revealed-the-illusion-of-choice-part-2a-peeling-back-the-layers-.html.



Part 2b: ‘Pealing Back the Layers – Deception Focused on Christians’: https://rumble.com/v4obwf5-the-matrix-revealed-the-illusion-of-choice-part-2b.html



Part 3: ‘Escaping the Matrix’: https://rumble.com/v4pa34q-april-13-2024.html



What is the Secret Purpose of the Deep State? https://rumble.com/v5i50d9-what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-deep-state-the-october-surprise..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp



---------------



To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home



www.graceschara.com/



To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe



Show less



