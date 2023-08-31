Richard #Burdick's #Horn #Quartet No. 45, Op. 308 No.45 - tuned to 288 Hz. #iching

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher.
For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:
https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html