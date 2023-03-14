© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC@CPAC】 03.03.2023 Vorsitzender der Lorain County Young Republicans Greg Fanning: Die CCP hat Ackerland in Iowa gekauft und nutzt es für ihren eigenen Vorteil, was so ist, als ob ein Land, das den Interessen der USA feindlich gegenübersteht, von seinem Feind profitiert, indem es das Ackerland kauft. Das ist so, als hätten die Nazis während des Zweiten Weltkriegs Ackerland in Iowa gekauft. Viele US-Beamte sind darin verwickelt, darunter auch Brian Kemp.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 俄亥俄州青年共和党人主席格雷格·范宁：中共政在爱荷华州购买农田将用于他们自己的利益，就像一个敌视美国利益的国家从他们的敌人身上获利，相当于在第二次世界大战期间让纳粹在爱荷华州购买农田，有很多美国官员包括佐治亚州州长布莱恩·坎普也参与了此事。
