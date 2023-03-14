BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vorsitzender der Lorain County Young Republicans Greg Fanning: Die CCP hat Ackerland in Iowa gekauft und nutzt es für ihren eigenen Vorteil, was so ist, als ob ein Land
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1 view • 03/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bdtiy34a5

【NFSC@CPAC】 03.03.2023 Vorsitzender der Lorain County Young Republicans Greg Fanning: Die CCP hat Ackerland in Iowa gekauft und nutzt es für ihren eigenen Vorteil, was so ist, als ob ein Land, das den Interessen der USA feindlich gegenübersteht, von seinem Feind profitiert, indem es das Ackerland kauft. Das ist so, als hätten die Nazis während des Zweiten Weltkriegs Ackerland in Iowa gekauft. Viele US-Beamte sind darin verwickelt, darunter auch Brian Kemp.

#Farmland #CCP #Chinese≠CCP

【德语】

【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 俄亥俄州青年共和党人主席格雷格·范宁：中共政在爱荷华州购买农田将用于他们自己的利益，就像一个敌视美国利益的国家从他们的敌人身上获利，相当于在第二次世界大战期间让纳粹在爱荷华州购买农田，有很多美国官员包括佐治亚州州长布莱恩·坎普也参与了此事。

#农田 #中共 #中国人不等于中共


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy