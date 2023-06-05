THE DISCIPLES PRAYER LUKE 11:1-13

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 11:1-13. Jesus wanted the disciples to talk to God as ‘Father’. Christians are members of God’s family. The word ‘Father’ reminds them that they have a relationship with him. They love and trust him. ‘May we respect your name and keep it holy’. We should not use the name ‘God’ in a negative way. ‘May your kingdom come’. This prayer asks that more and more people will accept Jesus as their king. When God’s kingdom is complete, Satan’s power will end. People depend on God for food. Jesus wants his disciples to pray for their food each day. Sin separates every person from God, who is holy. Therefore, we need God to forgive us. A person should forgive other people. If they do not, then God will not forgive them. Satan tries to lead people to do wrong things. God does not try to make anyone do anything wrong. God’s disciples ask him to help them to avoid difficult situations.

