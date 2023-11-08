BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why The Number 6M?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 11/08/2023

Religious Mind Control & The Impending Holy War

* A six followed by six zeroes can also be read as 66, which can be read as two-thirds.

* Certain radical sects believe that two-thirds of the Jews must perish.

* It appears that Zionists created the State of Israel as a sacrificial altar to make this happen.

* The stage is set for a holy war; and many are willing to murder in the name of their dogmatic beliefs.

* Extremists of all three Abrahamic religions are being used by the hidden hand to foment this war.

* Divided we will be conquered, but united we could learn to live as one — in peace.

* God help us all.


Reese Reports | 8 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=654ba853668ba733e3c382f2

Keywords
terrorismmind controldivide and conquerchristianityisraelislampalestinegenocidezionismcabalmanipulationhidden handpsy-opjudaismgreg reesepsychological operationgaslightingdogmaradicalismland grabextremismdivisivenessorganized religionholy warabrahamic religion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy