Douglas Macgregor - Major Events Occurring This Week

“Anthony Blinken is now a sitting member of the Israeli cabinet… that’s unusual. There are a lot of people who are now saying that we (the U.S.) are now in charge of everything that’s happening in Israel. But the truth of the matter is I’m wondering if the Israeli leadership is not in charge of everything that we bring into the arena.”
— Douglas Macgregor
