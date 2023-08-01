AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT WILL CUT FLIGHTS IN AND OUT BY HALF TO FIGHT THE NON-EXISTANT CLIMATE CHANGE

Yeah, the planet is warming up due to cows farting the same way Mars is red due to whales having orgies in the ocean.





It's all BULLSHIT folks, it's all BULLSHIT and it's bad for ya.





#Australia #flights #vacation #planes #airplanes #aussi #melbourne #sydney #perth #covid #covid19 #globalwarming #climatechange #climatescam #ozonelayer #707



