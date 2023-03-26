Quo Vadis





March 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Akita and Garabandal Messages of Warning.





I am reminded of the message of the Blessed Mother in her apparitions in Garabandal, Spain (1961-65) wherein she warned visionary Conchita Gonzalez of bad priests.





On June 18, 1965, the Blessed Mother told Conchita:





“As my message of the 18th of October has not been complied with, and as it has not been made known to the world, I am telling you that this is the last one.





Previously, the Cup was filling; now, it is brimming over.





Many cardinals, bishops and priests are following the road to perdition, and with them they are taking many more souls.





Ever less importance is being given to the Holy Eucharist.”





Recall the message of the Blessed Mother to Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Akita, Japan (as approved by the Church) on October 13, 1973 which warned of grave events to come if mankind does not convert and citing days wherein priests, including cardinals, are to be at war against each other.





The message of Our Lady follows here:





“My dear daughter, listen well to what I have to say to you...





As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity.





“It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never have seen before.





Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity... the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful.





The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead...





“Each day recite the prayer of the rosary.





With the rosary pray for the Pope, bishops and the priests.





The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, and bishops against other bishops.





The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres... churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.





The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God.





The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness.





If sins increase in number and gravity, there will be no longer pardon for them...”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Now6ZlJnZpI