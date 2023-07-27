Is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the Latest Victim of COVID "Vaccines"? 🇺🇸 🇮🇱

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Five days ago on the evening of Saturday, July 22, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was rushed to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

He was admitted into the hospital early Sunday morning due to a heart condition after suffering from what doctors called “transit heart block”.

He was fitted with a pacemaker Sunday morning at the Sheba Medical Center. According to Doctors, the procedure went well and he was released later that day for observation.

This video from Monday, July 24, 2023 shows Netanyahu walking down stairs looking upbeat after getting said Pacemaker installed.

According to Healthline.com (https://www.healthline.com/health/heart-disease/what-is-a-heart-block), a heart block, also known as an atrioventricular (AV) block is a disruption in the electrical signals that control your heart.

Your heart depends on a steady flow of electrical signals that start in the heart’s upper chambers (atria). The signals then travel down the lower heart chambers (ventricles), triggering the ventricles to pump blood out of the heart into the lungs and to the rest of the body. Heart block occurs when there’s an interference with this electrical activity between the atria and ventricles.

A heart block is OFTEN THE RESULT OF A HEART ATTACK or OTHER INJURY TO THE HEART, but it can have other causes. If the heart block is minor, treatment may not be necessary. If it’s more severe, a pacemaker may be needed to restore healthy electrical activity in the heart.

Since Netanyahu had a Pacemaker installed, clearly this was a very severe case. So, we're left asking these three unanswered questions...

1. What heart injury did he have that caused this transit heart block?

2. Was this linked to Myocarditis, Aeortic Stenosis, Blood Clots, or some other condition that has been well documented to be linked to the CO(N)VID mRNA "vaccines"?

3. Was this yet another COVID "vaccine" related heart condition injury?

We may or may not find out depending on whether the powers that be disclose this information to the public or not. Regardless, keep in mind Netanyahu was an adamant advocate of not only the mRNA "vaccines" being the 1st Israeli to get the COVID "vaccine" (https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-is-1st-israeli-to-get-covid-vaccine-start-of-return-to-normal-life/) and even referencing doing do as "One small injection for a man, one giant leap for the health of us all,’ after getting the Pfizer shot even adding that if the public cooperates, Israel could be first to end the pandemic... the ‘Start of return to normal life’.

That didn't age well and now neither is Netanyahu. To put things into perspective, MIT Professor Retsef Levi had this to say on the Covid jabs, "The Ministry of Health in Israel is actively hiding critical information about side effects from the Israeli public. Why is that important? In all the approval stages of the FDA, Pfizer is relying on data from Israel.” (https://t.me/APFGAC/16302)

Interestingly enough the Pfizer shot is the very shot that Netanyahu got. Coincidence? I think not!

As if that wasn't bad enough, let's not forget Netanyahu's full sponsorship of the COVID QR Code Green Passports (https://www.brighteon.com/3fd7f3b1-00a1-4736-91d9-4a3883538faf) for the globalists. Both were dumbfounding moves that were until that point seemingly out of character for the former Champion of Conservatism Benjamin Netanyahu.

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!