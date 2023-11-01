https://honkfm.com/2108/neil-old-young-man

Lyrics:

Young man, look at my life

I am not like you are

Young man, look at my life

I am not like you are

Young man, look at your life

Twenty four and there's not much more

Enjoy it 'fore you're paralyzed

Or breathing through a tube

Brain rot, such a bot

Doing things without much thought

Brownie points for new blood clots

Lucky fuckin' you

Young man, take a look at my life, I am not like you

I ain't takin' no shot for the goddang flu

Ah, one look in your eyes and I can tell you're through

Nullified look in your eyes

Shrug and frown, a drugged up clown

Doesn't make much sense to me

The fear I sense in you

I've had colds and coughs

Drank some OJ and wrote it off

Meanwhile you scold and scoff

From the ICU

Young man, take a look at my life, I am not like you

I ain't takin' no shot for the goddang flu

Ah, one look in your eyes and I can tell you're through

Young man, look at my life

I am not like you are

Young man, look at my life

I am not like you are