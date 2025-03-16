BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump To Invoke Wartime Act From 1798. Blood Moon Connected To Sunday Law. Biden's AutoPen Scandal
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
351 views • 6 months ago

Rare 'blood moon' will rise amid total lunar eclipse. The next full moon will prove to be an exquisite and special one, with the rare appearance of a blood moon — during a total lunar eclipse — followed by The Ides of March and leading into the first day of spring.


The upcoming March full moon is also known as the worm moon and will rise on March 14, heralding the earthworms that spring to life as winter ends and the soil begins to warm ahead of planting season, according to the Farmer's Almanac. But there's more.


On the night of March 13, a total lunar eclipse will occur during the March full moon, giving way to a spectacular view of the blood moon across North America. But there's more.


This year's March blood moon during the total lunar eclipse will give way to the Ides of March on the 15th, lead into St. Patrick's Day on the 17th, followed be the first day of spring on the 20th.


Why was the moon shades of red, orange and yellow last night? Here's what causes a "Blood Moon." Those who glanced up at the sky Thursday night had an opportunity to catch the March 2025 "Blood Moon," a phenomenon that colors the full moon in shades of red, orange and yellow during a total lunar eclipse.


This month's full moon was due to pass through the shadow of Earth either late Thursday night or very early Friday morning, depending on the viewer's time zone. It was visible to people in the Americas and elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere.


Dubbed the "Worm Moon" by the Farmer's Almanac, which has been assigning names to full moons for almost a century, this one is expected to last through Saturday morning, according to NASA. The full moon technically rose in its totality early Friday.


Exposing China’s Legal Preparations for a Taiwan Invasion


China, Russia and Iran call for end to U.S. sanctions on Iran and restart of nuclear talks


Taiwan’s president labels China a ‘foreign hostile force’ and ramps up security measures citing ‘infiltration’. Lai Ching-te’s speech – which included a proposal to set up military courts – prompted an angry reaction from Beijing, which called him a ‘creator of crisis’


‘Will America and China go to war?’ Three professors look to history and foreign policies for answers. As tensions mount in the growing U.S.-China trade war, three American professors weigh in on the possibility of war.


North Korea Puts Out 'First Nuclear War' Warning


