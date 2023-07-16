Former President Donald Trump: 'Crooked Joe' Biden killed American Dream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference attacks Joe Biden, discusses the decline of the United States, and bashes the current education system.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html