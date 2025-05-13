Morning Manna - May 13, 2025 - Romans 15:14-21 - Fully Preaching the Gospel

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore Romans 15:14–21, where the Apostle Paul reflects on his divine calling as a minister to the Gentiles. They unpack the power of mutual encouragement among believers, the importance of staying within your divine assignment, and Paul’s unwavering focus on glorifying Christ—not himself. Through deep reflection on Paul’s humility, boldness, and reliance on the Holy Spirit, Rick and Doc challenge listeners to pursue joyful obedience and embrace their unique calling in God’s Kingdom. Topics Covered The role of mutual admonishment in love Paul’s humility and boldness as a minister to the Gentiles Avoiding pride and religious superiority The importance of staying in your God-given lane The power of signs, wonders, and Holy Spirit-led ministry Reflecting Christ, not self, in every work Scripture References Romans 15:14 – “ye also are full of goodness, filled with all knowledge, able also to admonish one another” Romans 15:15 – “because of the grace that is given to me of God” Romans 15:16 – “that I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles” Romans 15:18 – “to make the Gentiles obedient, by word and deed” Romans 15:19 – “through mighty signs and wonders, by the power of the Spirit of God” Romans 15:21 – “to whom he was not spoken of, they shall see”