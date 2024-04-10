Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 It’s That Time of Year Again!! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, I've begun the spring planting in earnest, though I'm far from done. Things are looking good, so far. We hope you're having a wonderful week! 👍🏾🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Zucchini in Tomato Sauce, How to Cook Great: https://youtu.be/zxP6dBF0vOA?si=BY06PAI7M8NICWOp